Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an official warning against a company for violating the Commercial Companies Law.

The official warning was issued to a Qatari private joint stock firm, Al-Hadaf Company for Agricultural Development pursuant to the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law, particularly Articles 205, 206 and 324.

The company announced, in local newspapers and social media on February 4, 2025, a plan to offer new shares to increase its capital, despite it being a private joint stock company, that is not permitted by law to offer shares for public subscription.

The Ministry further urged all private joint stock companies to ensure compliance with the Commercial Companies Law and its legislations as applicable in the State of Qatar.

