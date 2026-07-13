RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has suspended the operations of five recruitment offices and revoked the licenses of seven others after uncovering violations during inspections carried out in the second quarter of 2026.

The ministry said the action followed regulatory inspections of recruitment offices and companies, with five offices ordered to cease operations immediately, while the licenses of seven others were revoked after they failed to rectify violations within the prescribed deadline.

The violations included breaches of recruitment regulations and labor service rules, delays in refunding customers, and failure to address complaints submitted by beneficiaries.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the performance of recruitment offices and companies on a regular basis and enforce penalties against entities that violate regulations.

It urged customers to use the Musaned platform, the Kingdom's official platform for regulating recruitment services, which enables electronic contracting with licensed service providers and allows users to rate services, submit complaints, and track their status.

The ministry said violations can be reported through the unified hotline (920002866) or via the Musaned smartphone application.

The ministry said the enforcement campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance in the labor market, improve service quality, protect the rights of all parties in recruitment contracts, and promote a more transparent and efficient work environment.

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