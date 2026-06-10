Blue Owl Capital, an American alternative investment asset management company, has announced the opening of its new office at ADGM, the international financial centre strategically located in Abu Dhabi.

This launch strengthens Blue Owl's global and regional footprint and underscores its long-term commitment to the Middle East and focus on best supporting clients in the region.

"Over the last decade, the Middle East has emerged as both a strategic global market and a sophisticated investor across asset classes, particularly alternatives," remarked Haitham Abdulkarim, the Managing Director and Senior Executive Officer of Blue Owl's Abu Dhabi office.

"We believe proximity to clients is fundamental to understanding their objectives and building lasting partnerships. As our platform continues to grow, expanding into Abu Dhabi - one of the region's leading financial centres - was a natural evolution for the firm, enabling us to meet clients where they are and in a jurisdiction that supports long-term partnerships and institutional growth."

Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, the co-CEOs of Blue Owl, said: "With longstanding relationships in the Middle East, establishing an office in Abu Dhabi was a natural next step as we continue to deepen our work and relationships in both the UAE and the broader region."

"Today's announcement reflects our conviction in this incredibly important area and our commitment to strengthening the relationships we have developed over many years. This is not a new market for us; it represents the next phase of our growth in the region," they stated.

Comprising members of Blue Owl's Institutional Capital and GP Stakes teams, the new Abu Dhabi office will be the US group's regional headquarters and its seventh office in the EMEA region and its 23rd globally.

Arvind Ramamurthy, the Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Blue Owl to ADGM as it continues to expand its presence in the region. The firm's decision to establish an office in Abu Dhabi reflects the growing depth and sophistication of the region's private capital landscape, as well as the increasing role ADGM plays in connecting global asset managers with institutional investors."

"Blue Owl's presence will further strengthen our ecosystem by broadening the range of capabilities and expertise within ADGM's fast-growing community of leading global firms. As the international asset management hub, ADGM remains committed to enabling firms like Blue Owl to scale and contribute to long-term growth from Abu Dhabi," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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