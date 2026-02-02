Egypt - Capital International Airport marked a new milestone on Sunday with the launch of the first Air Cairo flight from the airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, reinforcing its growing role as a strategic hub within Egypt’s civil aviation network.

The move comes as part of the Egyptian state’s broader strategy to maximize the utilization of newly developed airports and enhance integration across the national air transport system.

The approach aims to stimulate air traffic to and from the New Administrative Capital while easing operational pressure on major hub airports, particularly Cairo International Airport.

Air Cairo, the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s low-cost carrier arm, operated the inaugural flight using an Airbus A320 aircraft carrying 160 passengers.

The launch signals the start of regular operations from Capital International Airport, with six weekly flights scheduled to Jeddah.

The new route is expected to support more efficient use of airport capacities, especially during peak travel seasons, while diversifying operating points for Egyptian airlines.

The operation adds to Air Cairo’s existing network from other Egyptian airports and leverages Capital International Airport’s advanced infrastructure, high operational readiness, and strategic location serving the New Administrative Capital and nearby governorates.

These factors collectively improve accessibility for passengers and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The new service is being operated in cooperation with Air Cairo under an integrated model that links the readiness of modern airports with the expansion plans of Egyptian airlines.

This model supports the provision of affordable travel options and contributes to boosting inbound and outbound air traffic and tourism to and from Egypt.

Commenting on the launch, Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny said that operating Air Cairo flights from Capital International Airport aligns with the state’s strategy to fully capitalize on modern airport infrastructure and facilitate travel movement.

He noted that the step reflects the quality of services and operational readiness of Egyptian airports, while supporting the air transport system and achieving sustainable operations.

To mark the occasion, the Public Relations Department at Capital International Airport organized a special reception for passengers on the inaugural flight, providing streamlined travel procedures, guidance, and on-ground support within the terminal.

