Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed and Sons Company (SAR) has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) between SAR 43 and SAR 45 per share, implying the market cap between SAR 800 million and SAR 837 million.

SAR commenced its institutional book-building period on 1 February 2026 and will close on 5 February 2026, according to a press release.

The offering will be executed through a secondary sale of 5.58 million shares, with a nominal value of SAR 10 per share.

These shares represent 30% of the company’s SAR 186 million issued share capital, while the remaining 70% will remain with the existing shareholders.

It is worth noting that SAR will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which will go entirely to the selling shareholders.

Following the listing, the company is expected to have a free float of 30%, while the substantial shareholders will be subject to a six-month lock-up period.

ANB Capital has been appointed as the sole financial advisor, lead manager, bookrunner, and underwriter, whereas all CMA-licensed receiving entities will serve as receiving agents for individual subscribers.

The offering is divided into two tranches: Tranche A for institutional investors and Tranche B for individual subscribers.

Last month, SAR announced plans to launch an IPO of 5.58 million ordinary shares on Tadawul.

