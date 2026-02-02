Royal Jordanian Airlines has announced that the company’s preliminary unaudited financial results, published for initial disclosure purposes for the year 2025, recorded a significant turnaround in its financial performance, as the company achieved a net profit of JOD 21.5 million ($30 million), including non-recurring capital gains, compared to a net loss of JOD 3.5 million in 2024.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of RJ, Said Darwazah, expressed his deep appreciation to the members of the Board of Directors and the company’s management for their continuous efforts and dedication in achieving these accomplishments, affirming that their commitment and professionalism played the most significant role in Royal Jordanian reaching these outstanding results.

He emphasised that 2025 represented an exceptional milestone in the company’s journey, as Royal Jordanian achieved unprecedented financial and operational results that confirm the success of the transformation and growth strategy adopted since 2021.

Operating revenues rose by 11%, reaching JOD 829 million, confirming the acceleration and sustainability of growth.

The airline also recorded a substantial increase in passenger volume, with passenger numbers rising by 18% to reach 4.4 million passengers in 2025, compared to 3.7 million passengers in the previous year, in addition to achieving a high aircraft load factor of 81%, the highest in the company’s history.

Vice Chairman/CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, stated that this achievement represents the first indicators of the transformation plan, and reflects the strength of the operating model and the effectiveness of cost control policies and revenue optimisation, as a qualitative leap was achieved in the company’s operational and financial performance, accompanied by record levels of on-time performance, placing the airline among the top five airlines worldwide.

He further explained that Royal Jordanian transported 826,000 tourists to the Kingdom during the past year, reflecting the company’s major role in supporting the national tourism sector and enhancing Jordan’s position as a leading tourism destination in the region.

The airline also introduced 19 modern aircraft into its fleet and phased out 12 aircraft, completing the modernisation of approximately 70% of the fleet, making it among the most modern and efficient in the region.

Majali noted that these results were achieved despite significant challenges, including global delays in aircraft deliveries resulting from supply chain disruptions, in addition to the negative effects of the war on Gaza and the humanitarian and security repercussions it has imposed, as well as exceptional regional conditions, which were reflected in travel activity across the region and created a state of instability that affected the aviation sector overall.

Despite this, RJ continued its commitment to its national role, maintaining the continuity of its operations with high efficiency and without interruption. -TradeArabia News Service