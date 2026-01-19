Saudia Airlines has unveiled a special aircraft livery featuring the “Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” design as part of its strategic partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, aiming to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global tourism destination while serving as a mobile promotional platform that reflects authentic Saudi hospitality and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to attract visitors from around the world.

According to Saudia, the Boeing B787-9 aircraft featuring the new livery will operate across Saudia’s international network, carrying welcoming messages as part of a year-round promotional campaign highlighting the Kingdom’s growing tourism momentum.

Saudia contributes to these efforts through its global network, which serves more than 100 destinations across four continents.

This plane showcases Saudi Arabia’s unparalleled offerings.

The livery, designed by the Saudi Tourism Authority, serves as a visual invitation that maximizes global visibility, functioning as a striking airborne billboard for the Kingdom’s diverse destinations, attractions, and renowned hospitality, while reinforcing efforts to raise global awareness of its transformation.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Saudia Group Director General, stated: "Our partnership with the authority is a strong example of how alignment around shared national objectives can drive real impact. The continued growth in visitor numbers reflects the success of our joint efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. This progress is supported by sustained investment in aviation infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and the creation of meaningful travel experiences that reflect the Kingdom’s rich identity and meet the highest international standards."

Fahd Hamidaddin, Saudi Tourism Authority CEO and Board Member, said: "Through this collaboration, we continue to expand innovative promotional platforms, where the journey itself becomes an inspiring experience reflecting the ‘Spirit of Saudi Arabia’ and supporting the delivery of a fully integrated tourism experience for visitors."

