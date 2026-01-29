UAE alternative investment firm Lunate has appointed Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi as the Executive Chairman and Managing Partner.

He was previously Founding Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ.

Alsuwaidi will work with Lunate’s partners and board to expand the investment firm’s international presence, deepen institutional capital relationships, and drive the next phase of growth across private and public markets.

Lunate, which has $115 billion in assets under management (AUM), has set a target to more than double its AUM over the next five years.

Over the past seven years, Alsuwaidi led the transformation of ADQ into one of the world’s largest sovereign investment funds, overseeing the growth and tripling of total assets to over $263 billion across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, food and agriculture, transport and logistics, manufacturing and financial services.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)