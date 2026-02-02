Commodities markets slumped on Monday, ‍led by deep losses in gold, ‍silver, oil and industrial metals, as a selloff unleashed by President Donald Trump's choice of Kevin Warsh for the next U.S. Fed chair sent precious metals tumbling ​for a second session.

Gold and silver had jumped 30% and 71% to record highs in January before they started dropping.

Losses spilled over into equity markets as investors ditched other assets to cover any ⁠precious metals losses. Global stocks fell for a third straight day, led by steep declines across Asia and in Europe, where basic resources stocks came under heavy fire.

MSCI's All-World index was down 0.5% on ⁠the day, having ‌fallen 1.5% since January 27's record high.

Investor nervousness was also reflected in a renewed rise in the VIX volatility index, which nudged at the 20-level that many view as a sign of heightened market tensions.

Gold slid 5% to its lowest in more than two weeks, while silver fell more than 7%.

Oil dropped ⁠nearly 5%, easing from multi-month highs, and London Metal Exchange copper fell 3%.

On Friday, Trump named Warsh, a former governor of the Federal Reserve, to succeed Jerome Powell as head of the central bank in May. The choice sparked selling across financial markets.

Wall Street opened lower on Monday. At 1430 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.14%, the S&P 500 lost 0.22% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.

Trump's choice of Warsh upended the idea that Powell's replacement would push for aggressive monetary easing and lifted the dollar, which, when it ⁠rises, makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, ​hitting demand.

Though he now advocates for rates to be lowered, Warsh had a reputation as an inflation hawk in his earlier stint at the Fed.

"The decision by markets to sell precious metals alongside U.S. equities suggests investors ‍view Warsh as more hawkish," said Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

A hawkish Fed signals interest rates will stay higher for longer, supporting the dollar and raising the opportunity cost of holding gold and silver, dimming their ​appeal.

"A stronger U.S. dollar is also adding pressure on precious metals and other commodities, including oil and base metals," added Dhar, who is sticking with a gold price forecast of $6,000 in the fourth quarter, however.

PRECIOUS METALS SELLING ACCELERATES ON MARGIN HIKES

The decline began on Friday, with the steepest one-day drop in spot gold since 1983, for a fall of more than 9%, while silver plunged 27% in its largest daily decline on record.

Selling in precious metals accelerated as CME Group hiked margins on its metal futures, with effect from Monday's market close.

An increase in margin requirements is generally negative for affected contracts, as the higher capital outlay can dampen speculative participation, reduce liquidity, and push traders to unwind positions.

"The scale of the unwind unfolding in gold today is something I haven't witnessed since the dark days of the 2008 global financial crisis," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Prices in energy markets, meanwhile, came under pressure on Monday from signs of de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tension after Trump's weekend comments that Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, easing fears of conflict with the OPEC member.

Those comments, along with reports that the naval forces of Iran's ⁠Revolutionary Guards have no plans for live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, are signs of de-escalation, Sycamore added.

Copper ‌and iron ore markets faced headwinds amid worries over high inventories and subdued demand in the run-up to this month's Lunar New Year break in China, the world's biggest buyer of industrial and bulk metals.

The end-user demand and transactions are expected to be sluggish before the holiday, which starts on February 15, analysts said.

In other commodities, Tokyo rubber fell nearly 3% while Chicago wheat and soybeans ‌were down about 1%.

"The ⁠key question is whether this marks the start of a structural downturn in commodity prices or merely a correction," said CBA's Dhar.

"We see it as a correction and a buying opportunity rather than ⁠a fundamental shift."

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Pratima Desai; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Amanda Cooper; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joe Bavier)