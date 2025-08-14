AMMAN — The Kingdom’s domestic revenues increased by approximately JD164.7 million in the first half of 2025, reaching JD4.669 billion compared with JD4.504 billion during the same period last year.

Public debt totalled around JD35.3 billion by the end of June 2025, equivalent to 90.9 per cent of GDP, down from 92.7 per cent in May, according to the Jordan news agency, Petra.

This reduction followed the Ministry of Finance’s repayment of USD1 billion in maturing Eurobonds in June, funded through concessional loans secured in March and April at a competitive interest rate of 4.8 per cent, Petra said.

The ministry highlighted that this strategy avoided issuing new Eurobonds, which under current exceptional global and regional conditions could have carried interest rates of up to 9 per cent.

