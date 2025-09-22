AMMAN — The Kingdom’s total public debt, including the debt held by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF), rose by 0.2 per cent at the end of July compared with the previous month, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Finance.

By the end of July, the total public debt reached JD46.272 billion, equivalent to 118.5 per cent of GDP, up from JD46.013 billion in June, which stood at around 118.3 per cent of GDP, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The portion of the debt held by the SSIF accounted for around 27.6 per cent of GDP, or JD10.783 billion, over the first seven months of 2025. This is up from 27.4 per cent of GDP in June, equal to around JD10.655 billion.

Debt servicing, comprising both principal and interest payments, reached about JD3.155 billion from the beginning of 2025 through July. Debt service had amounted to JD2.620 billion by the end of the first half of 2025.

In terms of debt management tools, the government has issued JD 3.375 billion in treasury bonds since the start of 2025, while extinguishing JD 2.150 billion in maturing debt. Interest payments over the same period amounted to about JD 795 million.

