AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) annual report of the National Payments System revealed a 14.4 per cent increase in public debt servicing last year compared with 2023.

According to the report, debt servicing reached JD4.8 billion in 2024, compared with JD4.2 billion in 2023, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The report indicated that debt servicing included the payment of interest on public debt issuances reached JD1.1 billion in 2024, compared with JD997 million during 2023, representing an increase of 19.4 per cent.

The total value of public debt instruments issued in the market reached some JD5.5 billion in 2024 compared with JD5.2 billion in 2023, marking a 6 per cent increase.

The issuances included bonds, sukuk, treasury bills, and other debt instruments, were the increase aimed at meeting government financing needs, according to the report.

The Public Debt Management and Open Market Operations System (DEPO/X) is an integrated system under the CBJ for the registration and settlement of government securities.

The system aims to enhance the efficiency of trading and settlement processes for government securities.

It integrates seamlessly with the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, allowing banks to trade government securities securely and flexibly through buy-sell transactions.

