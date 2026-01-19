AMMAN — The total public debt increased to approximately JD47.446 billion by the end of November last year, according to official statistics, raising the debt-to-GDP ratio to 108.8 per cent, up from 108.4 per cent at the end of October 2025, based on the latest figures published by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the figures, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, net government debt, excluding amounts held by the Social Security Investment Fund, stood at 78.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 77.5 per cent during the same period in 2024.

Net government debt is defined as total government deposits, including those of the general budget and independent government units.

In terms of the debt composition, and excluding holdings by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF), the majority of government borrowing is external, amounting to approximately JD20.191 billion. “Domestic debt, meanwhile, totalled around JD16.080 billion by the end of November.”

Debt held by SSIF, which forms part of overall public debt, reached JD11.176 billion, accounting for about 25.6 per cent of GDP, according to Ministry of Finance data.

Debt servicing costs during the first 11 months of 2025 amounted to approximately JD4.990 billion. Of this total, JD2.893 billion was allocated to principal repayments, while the remaining JD2.097 billion was used to service interest payments.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

