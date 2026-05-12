Afri Invoice Nigeria Ltd. has secured accreditation from the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) as a system integrator for the country’s mandatory electronic invoicing platform under the Merchant-Buyer Solution (MBS).

The Founder of Afri Invoice, Mr Mark Odenore, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Odenore said the accreditation authorised the company to connect businesses directly to the NRS real-time invoicing infrastructure to support transparent and compliant tax reporting.

He described the approval as a major milestone for the company and Nigeria’s digital tax administration drive.

According to him, the NRS e-invoicing initiative is part of ongoing tax reforms aimed at improving transparency, reducing revenue leakages and enabling real-time transaction monitoring.

“The e-invoicing mandate reflects a global movement toward greater transparency and real-time oversight.

“Our mission is to help organisations navigate this transformation, manage complexity, protect value and strengthen trust across the tax ecosystem,” he said.

Odenore said Afri Invoice combined tax and regulatory expertise with technology to deliver seamless and accurate e-invoicing processes for businesses.

He added that the initiative aligned Nigeria with global trends in digital tax administration already adopted in parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.

According to him, Afri Invoice had developed technology-driven compliance solutions tailored to Nigerian tax regulations before the Federal Government made the Merchant-Buyer Solution a national priority.

Also speaking, the Strategic Lead and Operations Director of Afri Invoice, Ms Fatimata Niang, said the company would support organisations in integrating their invoicing systems with the NRS MBS platform.

Niang said the firm would also help businesses improve data governance, ensure error-free invoice transmission and maintain compliance as regulations evolve.

She described Afri Invoice Nigeria Ltd as a digital compliance company specialising in e-invoicing integration, enterprise tax automation and regulatory technology solutions.

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