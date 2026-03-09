MAKKAH — The General Transport Center in Makkah announced that the transportation system served more than 31 million visitors during the first third of Ramadan, through shuttle transport services to the Grand Mosque and the Makkah Bus network to the Grand Mosque.

The center explained that the shuttle service to and from the Grand Mosque transported more than 31 million beneficiaries through over 700,000 operational trips, with more than 2,300 buses participating.

These efforts improved traffic flow in the central area and facilitated access to the Grand Mosque, particularly during the peak periods of Ramadan.

The General Transport Center also recorded a 26.3 percent reduction in the evacuation time across all stations, with the average time to clear all stations reaching 21.7 minutes, compared with Ramadan 1446.

This operational performance — the center said is part of operational efforts to regulate traffic and facilitate mobility for residents, visitors, and those heading to the Grand Mosque — comes amid ongoing coordination among relevant authorities responsible for managing movement during the Ramadan season, in line with the increasing crowd density in Makkah, to help provide a smoother transportation experience for pilgrims, visitors, and city residents.

The General Transport Center in Makkah is the entity responsible for organizing, managing, and developing the transportation system in the holy capital. It operates under the umbrella of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites.

