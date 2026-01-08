Backed by 27M+ cans sold globally, the brand brings proven demand and a wellness-aligned, creativity-driven concept to the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Oodles of Doodles, the children-led flavoured water brand disrupting the global beverage space, has officially launched in the MENA region. The move comes through a multi-year licensing and distribution agreement with Aujan Group Holding, a century-old FMCG leader and one of the Middle East’s most established names in beverages.

The partnership provides Oodles of Doodles with end-to-end regional manufacturing, sales, and distribution capabilities, ensuring an immediate and meaningful presence across the GCC and beyond. Backed by Aujan’s operational scale and deep retail integration, the brand is positioned to define a new segment in the kids’ beverage category from day one.

"Partnering with Aujan represents a pivotal step in our global growth strategy," said Alisha Eason, Founder of Oodles of Doodles. "Their leadership in the beverage sector, combined with our unique brand proposition, sets the foundation for long-term success and regional relevance."

Oodles of Doodles enters the MENA market as a category originator: low-sugar, fruit-flavoured water tailored specifically for children. With BPA-free packaging and real fruit juice, the brand taps directly into the region’s government and consumer push for healthier beverage choices.

Each can is designed with doodle-ready packaging, inviting children to draw directly on the surface, a product that merges hydration with self-expression. This creative functionality makes the brand a strong cultural fit for MENA families who value education, creativity, and healthier lifestyle choices for their children.

Backed by Aujan’s multi-market infrastructure, Oodles of Doodles will be available on retail and digital platforms, ensuring broad accessibility and rapid scale across key markets.

Global traction, with regional commitment

Oodles of Doodles has already demonstrated strong international performance, with over 27 million cans sold across early markets in Europe, the U.S. and South Africa. The brand’s entrance into MENA reflects a commitment to building long-term, scalable infrastructure in the region, supported by a regional hub in the UAE and a strategic focus on localised execution.

The Aujan agreement represents a significant commercial achievement, a rare licensing partnership in the FMCG sector that combines brand innovation with the logistical strength and market reach of one of the Middle East’s most established beverage groups.

Launching with still and sparkling formats in apple, mango, orange and pineapple flavours, Oodles of Doodles will be available via key modern trade, digital, and convenience channels across the region. Aujan’s established retail relationships and proven execution model will enable fast and comprehensive access to MENA consumers.

Why Oodles of Doodles is set for regional success:

First-to-market position – launching a new hydration category focused on children

– launching a new hydration category focused on children Health-focused – no added sugar, real fruit juice, BPA-free, and school-safe

– no added sugar, real fruit juice, BPA-free, and school-safe Creativity-driven – packaging that encourages engagement, imagination, and personalisation

– packaging that encourages engagement, imagination, and personalisation Retail-ready – backed by Aujan’s multi-market distribution infrastructure

– backed by Aujan’s multi-market distribution infrastructure Proven demand – 27M+ units sold globally across diverse geographies

Oodles of Doodles combines product innovation with strong commercial fundamentals, delivering a beverage that aligns with evolving consumer values in the region. The collaboration with Aujan Group Holding marks a defining moment for the brand and a bold step forward in reshaping kids’ hydration in the MENA region.

About Oodles of Doodles

Oodles of Doodles is the kids' beverage brand specialising in better-for-you flavoured water. Founded with the vision of creating a fun and imaginative alternative to sugary drinks, the brand combines great taste with playful, creativity-led branding that resonates with both kids and parents alike. Oodles of Doodles is more than just a drink; it is a lifestyle brand that celebrates creativity, colour, and childhood imagination. Every can is a canvas for creativity, encouraging kids to embrace their inner artist.

The company, headquartered in the United States with international distribution in the Middle East and Africa, has a current portfolio of nine SKUs in flavoured water with additional formats in development. Every SKU is designed to be low-sugar, BPA-free, and parent-approved, while maintaining a fun and exciting identity that appeals directly to kids. With deeper entertainment partnerships on the horizon, Oodles of Doodles is on a mission to become a household name that fuels imagination and spreads joy, one can at a time.