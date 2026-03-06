Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar) expresses its deep appreciation for the wise and decisive leadership of the UAE, whose strategic foresight and swift response have safeguarded residents, protected national infrastructure, and ensured continued economic stability in the context of recent regional developments.

Aldar confirms operations across its residential communities, retail destinations, commercial offices, logistics facilities, hotels, schools and development sites in the UAE continue without interruption and the company remains operationally and financially resilient.

During this period, teams across Aldar’s diverse businesses are working tirelessly to support residents, protect communities, and limit any disruption to daily life. In particular, community management teams have increased engagement with residents and tenants with the introduction of a range of community-wide initiatives designed to support families and keep children positively engaged, while Aldar’s hospitality teams are working closely with sector partners and relevant authorities to support stranded visitors and ensure an optimal guest experience.

The company maintains strong and established Business Continuity and Risk Management Frameworks, which are being applied across all operations. Aldar’s technology architecture has been designed for resilience, with cloud-based systems featuring geographic redundancy, diversified contact centre operations, and distributed CRM infrastructure across multiple regions, ensuring uninterrupted service and customer engagement.

Aldar also maintains a position of significant financial strength. As at year-end 2025:

Available liquidity exceeded AED 30 billion, comprising AED 14.2 billion in free and unrestricted cash and AED 16.4 billion in committed undrawn bank facilities.

The debt maturity profile remains well managed, with no major refinancing requirements over the next two years.

Aldar continues to benefit from diversified funding sources across bank and capital markets, with no disruption to funding access.

Recent capital market transactions, including hybrid issuances, green sukuk placements, and sustainability-linked facilities, have further strengthened the company’s capital structure and liquidity position, reinforcing its long-term resilience.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

