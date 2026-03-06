Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Merck, a leading science and technology company, is reinforcing the importance of early detection by introducing an online educational Symptom Checker designed to help individuals recognise potential warning signs and prompt timely medical consultation.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) remains one of the most common cancers in the Gulf. When detected early, it is highly treatable. However, many cases continue to be diagnosed at later stages, highlighting the need for greater awareness, routine screening, and earlier action.

Ahmed Fadl, General Manager – Gulf, Merck said: “Colorectal cancer outcomes can improve significantly when the disease is identified early. Raising awareness of common symptoms and encouraging people to seek medical advice without delay is critical. This educational tool is designed to support that first step, helping individuals recognise potential warning signs and initiate informed conversations with their healthcare professionals.”

Colorectal cancer symptoms are often non-specific and may be associated with other conditions. The Symptom Checker is a short, user-friendly questionnaire that asks about signs such as changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal discomfort, fatigue, and family history.

The tool is intended as an educational resource only and does not provide a medical diagnosis. Where responses indicate potential risk, users are encouraged to consult a healthcare professional and discuss appropriate screening options, including stool-based testing or colonoscopy.

Colorectal Cancer in the Gulf: Regional Snapshot United Arab Emirates CRC is among the most common cancers in the UAE where 41% of diagnosed cases are among individuals under the age of 40 Oman CRC is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers among men and the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality overall. Kuwait CRC is the second most common cancer after breast cancer. Data from the Kuwait Cancer Registry shows that between January 2010 and December 2019, there were 2,710 cases of CRC, accounting for approximately 10.2% of all cancer cases in the country. Qatar According to data from the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2022 CRC was the second most commonly diagnosed cancer (11.1%) among men and the third most commonly diagnosed cancer (9.5%) among women. Bahrain World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates show that in 2022 CRC emerged as the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with an incidence rate of 14.8%.

Regular screening remains one of the most effective methods of early detection. Adults aged 50 and above are at increased risk, and routine screening can identify precancerous changes before cancer develops.

The Symptom Checker can be accessed at: Link

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

All Merck press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

Ricola Furtado

Head of Communications & Policy - Gulf

Ricola.Furtado@merckgroup.com