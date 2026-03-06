Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE), a globally recognized advisory and capacity-building institution in Islamic banking and finance, has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with BAHAA Impact Consulting Ltd., a Rwanda-based consulting firm specializing in impact-driven financial and development solutions.

The partnership establishes a structured framework for collaboration in Islamic banking and finance advisory, Sukuk structuring, education and training programs, conferences, and market development initiatives. By combining AlHuda CIBE’s technical depth and global experience with BAHAA Impact Consulting’s regional insight and implementation strength, the alliance aims to support the growth of Shariah-compliant financial solutions across Africa and emerging markets.

Under the agreement, AlHuda CIBE will provide advisory and consultancy support to BAHAA Impact Consulting, particularly in Islamic banking, microfinance, Takaful, and Sukuk issuance and structuring. Both institutions will also jointly organize workshops, seminars, training programs, and conferences, while collaborating on distance learning initiatives to build skilled human capital in Islamic finance.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE, stated:

“Strategic partnerships are central to our mission of expanding Islamic finance through knowledge, advisory, and practical implementation. Our collaboration with BAHAA Impact Consulting reflects a shared vision to strengthen Islamic financial ecosystems in Africa by combining global best practices with strong local execution.”

Mr. Mohammed EDRIS, Founder and Managing Director of BAHAA Impact Consulting Ltd., commented: “This partnership with AlHuda CIBE brings world-class Islamic finance expertise to our impact-focused work. Together, we aim to design and deliver Shariah-compliant financial solutions that support sustainable development, financial inclusion, and ethical investment across the region.”

The agreement also includes mutual promotion of services, joint branding as strategic partners, and defined revenue-sharing arrangements for training programs and educational initiatives. The partnership is initially valid for one year, with the option for renewal by mutual consent.

About BAHAA Impact Consulting Ltd:

BAHAA Impact Consulting Ltd. is a Rwanda-based consulting firm focused on impact-driven advisory services, supporting sustainable finance, investment structuring, and development initiatives across Africa. The firm works with public and private sector stakeholders to design solutions that align financial performance with social and economic impact.

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

