DUBAI, UAE: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced a Secure AI Advisory Service, a new service designed to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption with governance, risk management and regulatory compliance embedded from the start.

AI is moving from experimentation to core business infrastructure. Yet in many organizations, deployment is outpacing oversight. Boards and executive teams are facing increased regulatory scrutiny, operational risk and accountability gaps as AI systems expand across hybrid networks, cloud environments and digital workspaces. Secure AI Advisory provides a structured, intelligence-driven framework to bring clarity and control to AI transformation. The service embeds governance, risk assessment and regulatory alignment across the full AI lifecycle, enabling measurable risk reduction and responsible scaling from day one.

This new service is part of the CPR Act, Check Point’s Cyber Resilience and Response unit, which delivers AI governance with global threat intelligence to provide actionable guidance. Unlike one-off assessments or standalone consulting, CPR Act integrates AI governance into the security lifecycle, connecting intelligence, readiness, detection, and response. This ensures controls and monitoring to adapt to new AI risks, regulations, and threats, offering organizations a single accountable partner from strategy through execution.

“AI transformation must be governed with the same discipline as any other critical business system,” said Reut Weitzman, Director of Cyber Resilience & Response at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our Secure AI Advisory Service help organizations innovate at speed while maintaining control, strengthening resilience and meeting global regulatory expectations.”

Enterprises require more than policy guidance. They need operational frameworks that align innovation with accountability and risk transparency. Secure AI Advisory delivers:

AI governance frameworks aligned to business strategy

AI risk and impact assessments with prioritized mitigation roadmaps

Regulatory readiness aligned to EU AI Act, GDPR, ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF

Executive and practitioner enablement to operationalize controls

The service is available in three tiers, Essential, Enhanced and Total, supporting organizations at every stage of AI maturity. All tiers include access to Check Point’s interactive AI Risk and Compliance Dashboard for continuous visibility and structured oversight.

Secure AI Advisory complements Check Point’s prevention-first security architecture, supporting secure AI adoption across Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management and AI Security. This integrated approach enables organizations to govern AI consistently across multivendor and hybrid environments without adding operational complexity.

By combining vendor agnostic advisory with intelligence-led insight, Check Point helps enterprises transform AI from a source of uncertainty into a controlled driver of growth. Secure AI Advisory reinforces Check Point’s commitment to securing the AI transformation. By embedding governance, risk management and compliance into AI strategy at the outset, organizations can accelerate innovation while protecting resilience, reputation and shareholder value.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises’ AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

