JIMMA, Ethiopia — Jimma University and Boeing [NYSE: BA] have launched a long‑term partnership to enhance aviation sciences and aerospace engineering education and prepare the next generation of skilled professionals for the growing aviation sector in Ethiopia and throughout Africa.

The collaboration will support Jimma University’s recently established Aviation Sciences and Aerospace Engineering Academy with infrastructure upgrades, curriculum enrichment and community engagement programs, forming the foundation for the future Aerospace Center of Excellence.

In 2026, Jimma University and Boeing will focus on classroom modernization, faculty training, workshops and student initiatives such as the Aerospace Innovation Challenge. The collaboration will also support hands-on student prototyping through the provision of technical tools and materials.

“Ethiopia’s aviation story is one of ambition and long‑term vision, with the country advancing major airport infrastructure projects,” said Henok Teferra Shawl, Boeing managing director for Africa. “As Ethiopian Airlines celebrates its 80th anniversary and expands its fleet, network and cargo capacity under its Vision 2035, the aviation industry is poised for substantial growth. Our partnership with Jimma University will ensure talent keeps pace with that growth, and we are proud to shape the future of next generation of aviation professionals together”.

Dr. Jemal Abafita, president of Jimma University, said: “This partnership marks a decisive step toward positioning Jimma as a center of excellence in aviation sciences and aerospace engineering, where African talent meets global expertise to shape the future of the aviation industry. We are proud to have an opportunity to work with Boeing in this regard.”

Aligning academic programs with industry demands, the collaboration is designed as a scalable model to strengthen aviation and engineering education in Africa. A key focus is creating clear career pathways for students, including those from underserved communities.

According to Boeing, African carriers will require 1,205 new airplanes and 74,000 additional aviation personnel over the next two decades to meet growing demand for air travel and trade.

About Jimma University

Jimma university (JU) is a public university widely recognized for its leadership in education, research excellence and its strong commitment to community-based education. JU has emerged as Ethiopia’s leading research institution, earning top national rankings from 2009-2012 and achieving global recognition for research impact. JU achieved notable recognition in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings as of October 2022, securing the top position in citations across all categories. It currently offers 80 undergraduate and 342 graduate programs (PhD 118, Subspeciality 5, Specialty 15, MA/MSc 176 PGDT 28), with 13 engineering programs undergoing Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to global standards. In line with this legacy, JU has identified aviation and aerospace as priority sectors to drive national development and established Aviation Sciences and Aerospace Engineering Academy (ASASE). Please visit https://ju.edu.et/ for further information.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing has been driving Africa’s aviation growth for over seven decades, with Boeing’s market share in African commercial aviation reaching 70%. Boeing has offices in Ethiopia and South Africa and field service representatives working with airlines across the continent. Over the last decade, Boeing has invested $14.5 million in community partnerships with academia and non-profits in Africa. More than 43,500 people have participated in Boeing’s educational programs across the continent over the last five years alone. For more information, please visit https://www.boeing.africa

