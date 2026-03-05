Development portfolio rises to AED 2.2 billion in a move reflecting continued confidence in Dubai’s real estate market

Mohammad Al Sheikh: Our confidence in the resilience of the UAE economy and the clarity of its long-term development vision remains strong

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a clear indication of continued confidence in the strength of the UAE economy and the attractiveness of Dubai’s real estate market, JAD Global Real Estate Development has announced the groundbreaking of its residential project JAD288, the company’s second development in Jumeirah Garden City, alongside the appointment of Al Safa Contracting as the project’s main contractor, marking the start of construction works.

The project forms part of JAD Global’s ongoing expansion strategy in Dubai’s property market. Valued at more than AED 400 million, JAD288 brings the company’s active development portfolio to approximately AED 2.2 billion, spanning several strategic locations across Dubai, including Jumeirah Garden City, Al Jaddaf, and Jumeirah Village Circle. This expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its confidence in the long-term prospects of the UAE’s real estate sector.

288 residential units in a strategic location

The JAD288 project comprises 288 residential units distributed across three buildings. The development has been designed with a strong focus on quality of life, incorporating principles of Neuroarchitecture, which emphasizes the relationship between architectural design and human well-being.

Strategically located in Jumeirah Garden City, one of Dubai’s emerging residential districts in the heart of the city, the project offers convenient access to major road networks and public transportation, including the Dubai Metro. It is also within close proximity to key landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, City Walk, and Dubai International Airport.

The architectural design prioritizes the creation of a balanced living environment by maximizing natural light, incorporating visually calming materials, and adopting thoughtful spatial planning. Together, these elements aim to provide comfortable living spaces that enhance residents’ well-being while delivering long-term investment value.

Strong confidence in a competitive and sustainable sector

Commenting on the milestone, Mohammad Al Sheikh, CEO of JAD Global, said:

“Breaking ground on JAD288 represents an important milestone in the company’s journey, while the awarding of the main construction contract marks the project’s transition from concept to execution.”

He added: “At a time when the region is witnessing geopolitical uncertainty, our continued investments in Dubai reflect our deep confidence in the resilience of the UAE’s economy, the clarity of its long-term development vision, and the firm commitment of its leadership to building a globally competitive and sustainable real estate sector.”

Al Sheikh further noted that the expansion of the company’s development portfolio reflects a long-term strategy focused on delivering high-quality residential projects that meet market demand and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global destination for real estate investment.

Construction of JAD288 is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028, adding another distinctive residential development to JAD Global’s growing portfolio of projects that combine connectivity, modern design, and long-term investment value.

About JAD Global Real Estate Development

JAD Global Real Estate Development is a Dubai-based property developer focused on delivering high-quality residential developments that combine contemporary architectural design, quality of life, and long-term investment value. The company adopts a development philosophy that places human well-being at the center of design, creating thoughtfully planned communities that promote comfort, balance, and modern urban living.

With an active development portfolio exceeding AED 2.2 billion, the company continues to expand its presence in Dubai’s real estate market through projects that reflect its confidence in the strength of the UAE economy and Dubai’s attractiveness as a global destination for investment and living.

Through its long-term vision, JAD Global aims to contribute to the development of modern urban communities that support Dubai’s continued growth while delivering sustainable value to investors and residents alike.

For more information, please visit:

https://jadglobal.ae/