Cairo, Egypt — Modupay, the leading payments tech enabler across the Middle East and Africa, has announced a significant advancement in its strategic collaboration with Banque Misr, one of Egypt’s most established and trusted financial institutions. Through a newly completed ATM direct integration, FinTech cards sponsored by Banque Misr and processed on Modupay’s platform can now seamlessly access the bank’s extensive nationwide ATM network.

This milestone marks a significant step in enabling full ATM direct integration for Banque Misr’s sponsored FinTech programs through Modupay. With this integration, cardholders of FinTech programs sponsored by Banque Misr and hosted on Modupay’s platform will gain direct access to the full suite of services available across the bank’s nationwide ATM network. This means that users can now withdraw cash, set or change their PIN, deposit funds at supported machines, issue mini statements, check their account balance, and benefit from all ATM services enabled by Banque Misr. The new ATM direct integration ensures that FinTech cardholders enjoy the same level of access, convenience, and reliability as the bank’s Direct customers, creating a more unified and seamless experience across the entire ecosystem.

Ahmed Nafie, CEO of Modupay added “By enabling seamless access to Banque Misr’s ATM network, this integration ensures that FinTech cardholders now enjoy the same financial services and convenience traditionally reserved for bank-issued cards. This is a powerful step toward uplifting the financial landscape, giving millions of fintech users equal access to essential services that support their daily lives. At Modupay, we believe that enabling access to financial tools is fundamental to driving financial prosperity in Egypt, and this partnership with Banque Misr reinforces our commitment to building a more inclusive, accessible, and future-ready payments ecosystem.”

The ATM direct integration solution between Banque Misr and Modupay ensures faster processing, enhanced reliability, and secure real-time communication between both systems. It also provides a scalable foundation for future service expansions, giving FinTech programs the ability to grow and deliver more comprehensive, user-centric financial products.

This partnership highlights the shared vision of Modupay and Banque Misr to support the rapid growth of digital financial services in Egypt and to empower FinTech innovators with the robust infrastructure needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences.