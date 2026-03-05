Eng. Mohamed Shibl, Chairman of Novara Holding, revealed that the company is preparing to launch a new urban vision in the coming period, reflecting its commitment to introducing innovative concepts in the real estate development and hospitality sectors, in line with the rapid transformations taking place in the Egyptian market

In press statements, Shibl emphasized that Novara does not aim merely to implement traditional projects. Instead, the company seeks to develop integrated destinations that redefine the relationship between people and place by creating projects that combine luxury, innovation, and sustainability, while reshaping timeless and distinctive landmarks into unique architectural and investment destinations

He added that the company’s strategy focuses on developing high-value projects across the hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors, in alignment with Egypt’s vision to become a global center for tourism and investment, while delivering integrated experiences that generate strong investment returns and provide exceptional quality of life for its clients

Shibl further explained that Novara Holding’s expansion plans rely on several key pillars, including establishing strategic partnerships with leading global hospitality brands and expanding the development of distinctive destinations in locations with exceptional investment value, while adhering to the highest standards of architectural design and sustainability

He noted that the company has successfully strengthened its position through the development of projects that embody the concept of luxury destinations in collaboration with international partners, enhancing its ability to deliver real estate products that go beyond traditional development concepts

Shibl confirmed that the coming period will witness the announcement of a new step reflecting this vision, as part of a strategy aimed at redefining the future of modern living in Egypt through projects that blend architectural creativity, integrated human experiences, and exceptional locations — reinforcing Novara’s position as a leading regional developer in the branded hospitality real estate sector

About Novara Holding

Novara Holding is a leading company in the Egyptian market, specializing in the development of hospitality, tourism, and luxury real estate projects. The company adopts a forward-looking vision aimed at redefining the future of urban development through the creation of integrated destinations that combine luxury, innovation, and sustainability

The company also seeks to deliver high-value projects in collaboration with leading global brands, ensuring the highest standards of quality while providing exceptional experiences for investors and clients

Novara’s portfolio includes distinctive developments such as Reve du Nil, a luxury branded residential project located in the heart of Cairo along the Nile River. The project represents an integrated model that combines contemporary architectural design with world-class hospitality services, and is being developed in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts (InterContinental Hotels Group), offering a unique living and investment experience

The company is also developing Reve D’ile, located on the Red Sea coast. The project is the first to feature IHG InterContinental branded residences in the area, introducing a new concept of luxury coastal living with stunning sea views and premium hospitality services, making it a destination that combines luxury with strong investment potential

Through these developments, Novara aims to strengthen its position as a specialized developer of high-end hospitality destinations, in alignment with Egypt’s strategy to boost tourism and real estate investment. Both projects are being developed in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering world-class developments that elevate hospitality and real estate standards in Egypt and the region