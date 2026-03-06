The next phase leverages advanced LLMs and low-latency network intelligence to deliver seamless, cross-language voice communication.

Riyadh – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has rolled out phase two of the ‘New Calling’ initiative with a pilot launch that enables real-time Arabic–English translation during voice calls.

Powered by an advanced ‘New Calling’ network with comprehensive Large Language Models (LLMs) capability, the service allows callers to speak naturally in their native tongue, while hearing an instant, high-accuracy translation of the receiver’s speech that can adapt to the context and nature of the call.

The pilot, currently live for selected customers in Riyadh, builds on the initial milestone announced in 2024, marking stc’s continued journey toward elevating the customer experience and enhancing the ease of communication for diverse user segments across the Kingdom.

The service leverages advanced network-level low-latency processing, secure voice network intelligence, and speech models optimized for Arabic and English, ensuring natural, clear and context-aware translation during live calls, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and information security.

By integrating cutting-edge interpretation into the native calling experience, stc delivers seamless cross-language communication for residents and visitors alike, from business negotiations to everyday conversations.

The phase two commercial pilot will expand gradually over the coming months, following user feedback collection and performance assessments, paving the way for the introduction of additional languages, new capabilities and nationwide rollout.

