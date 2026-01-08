Event to showcase Dubai’s unparalleled advantages as a premier global hub for Chinese investment and digital economy

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ Building on the incredible momentum from our past engagements, this forum will be a catalyst for the new collaborations and joint ventures that will drive the ambitions of our D33 Agenda and define a new era of shared prosperity . ”

The forum seeks to expand opportunities for Chinese companies to scale internationally via Dubai and build on the strong momentum from previous global missions.

The event will serve as a high-level platform for new partnerships, investment deals, and strategic collaboration between the business communities of Dubai and China.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has announced that the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum will take place in Shenzhen, China on 14th May 2026. The forum aims to introduce the Chinese business community to the diverse opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The Dubai Business Forum – China is designed to unlock new channels for partnership and strategic investments from China to Dubai. It will showcase the emirate’s robust economic fundamentals and competitive advantages as a launchpad for Chinese companies expanding into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The event’s location in Shenzhen places it at the heart of the Greater Bay Area, a global hub for technological innovation.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Our return to China for the Dubai Business Forum, and specifically to the innovation hub of Shenzhen, is a testament to our deep commitment to this vital economic partnership. We are here to build tangible pathways for growth in the digital economy, helping pioneering Chinese companies leverage Dubai's strategic platform to scale internationally. Building on the incredible momentum from our past engagements, this forum will be a catalyst for the new collaborations and joint ventures that will drive the ambitions of our D33 Agenda and define a new era of shared prosperity.”

Positioned as a high-level platform for strategic thought leadership and networking, the forum will bring together a curated audience of leaders from multinational corporations, tech scale-ups, unicorns, venture capitalists, and family businesses. They will be joined by a high-level Dubai delegation comprising C-suite executives, family offices, and representatives from free zones and government entities. The event’s sessions will provide opportunities to exchange key insights on innovation, trade, the digital economy, and future industries.

The forum comes as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to expand its global network and reinforce Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment. The strong and fast-growing presence of Chinese businesses in Dubai is evident, with more than 6,190 active Chinese members registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of Q3 2025. This event will feature curated business-matching meetings, sector roundtables, and policy dialogues designed to strengthen long-term collaboration.

Shenzhen was selected to host this edition of the forum due to its significance as a center for technology and business, making it the ideal location for a strategic event of this caliber. The forum will bring together key stakeholders from Dubai and China to explore collaborative opportunities and highlight how Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem can support the global expansion of Chinese companies.

This event marks the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second to be hosted in China. The previous Dubai Business Forum – China, held in Beijing in August 2024, attracted more than 800 business leaders and investors. Building on the success of past forums in Beijing, London, Hamburg, and New York, this event continues Dubai Chambers’ mission to advance strategic economic partnerships, enhance cross-border trade, unlock new investment opportunities and drive business growth between Dubai and leading global markets.

