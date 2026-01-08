Dubai, UAE: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners across the UAE, UK, and USA markets, recorded a landmark year in 2025, closing 965+ transactions worth more than AED 2.23 billion across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The performance reflects strong demand across off-plan, secondary, and rental segments, supported by sustained investor confidence, lifestyle-led buying, and continued inflows of international capital into the UAE’s prime residential markets.

Olga Pankina, COO of Whitewill Dubai, commented: “2025 marked a defining year for Whitewill across both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The breadth of transactions, from ultra-prime villas and branded residences to high-performing rental assets, reflects the depth and maturity of the UAE market. We are seeing buyers prioritise quality, location, and long-term value, particularly in waterfront and lifestyle-driven communities. Our role is to translate market complexity into clear opportunities for investors and end-users, supported by strong developer partnerships and precise market intelligence.”

In Dubai alone, Whitewill closed a total sales volume of AED 1.85 billion, spanning 130 off-plan transactions, 334 secondary market deals, and 277 rental agreements. Among the most notable off-plan transactions were a 4-bedroom residence at H&H Development’s Peninsula for AED 40.2 million and a 3-bedroom apartment at Meraas’ Solaya for AED 39.36 million. Commercial demand was also evident, with an office sale at Omniyat’s Lumena closing at AED 29.85 million.

Secondary market activity was led by ultra-prime villas and branded residences, including an Emirates Hills villa sold for AED 87.75 million, a Bluewaters Residences penthouse at AED 66.5 million, and a 4-bedroom residence at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences for AED 63.5 million. Other standout transactions included a 5-bedroom unit at One Canal for AED 49 million and a villa at The Sundials for AED 29.9 million. On the rental side, premium waterfront living continued to dominate, with a 3-bedroom apartment at One Palm leased for AED 4 million annually, alongside high-value leases at One Za’abeel and multiple residences on Bluewaters Island.

Abu Dhabi also delivered strong results, our total sales volume reached AED 440 million, with 244 units sold throughout the year.These results represent a 51% growth in sales volume compared to 2024, an outstanding achievement that clearly reflects the strength, professionalism, and dedication of our team.

December was especially remarkable, emerging as a record-breaking month for our offices, with over AED 67 million closed in Abu Dhabi alone. The rental segment recorded 121 deals worth AED 32 million. Key transactions included a AED 57.9 million sale at Four Seasons Saadiyat Island, high-value residences at Mandarin Oriental Residences, The Source and The Source II, as well as multiple sales at Jacob & Co Beachfront Living by Ohana. The agency also facilitated a significant bulk transaction with Saas Properties, closing AED 23.47 million across Seamont Autograph Collection and Saas Heights.

Rental performance in 2025 further reinforced these trends. The strongest rental increases were concentrated in prime and lifestyle-focused locations where demand continues to exceed available stock. According to CBRE, Palm Jumeirah and DIFC were among the premium districts recording double-digit annual growth, even as parts of the broader market began to stabilise. At the same time, demand shifted toward well-connected, family-oriented communities offering better value, as tenants priced out of prime areas sought quality homes in established secondary districts. Population growth, employment expansion, and limited availability of immediately livable, high-quality stock remained the core drivers behind rental pressure across both segments.

Looking ahead, Whitewill expects 2026 to build on the momentum of 2025, with continued strength in branded residences, waterfront developments, and investment-grade rental assets. As buyers become more selective, demand is expected to concentrate further around well-planned districts with strong infrastructure, lifestyle amenities, and long-term rental resilience. To meet this demand, Whitewill is expanding its advisory capabilities, deepening developer collaborations, and focusing on data-led insights to support clients navigating an increasingly competitive and sophisticated real estate landscape across the UAE.

