Dubai — Golden Visa Group (GVG), a Greece-based real estate developer specializing exclusively in €250,000 Greek Golden Visa-eligible projects, announces its participation at the International Real Estate Expo (IREX), taking place on February 7–8 at Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai. GVG invites GCC investors, family offices, and residency-by-investment (RBI) agents to visit Booth A10 for private consultations and strategic B2B discussions.

Speaking ahead of IREX Dubai 2026, Philip Naftali, CEO of Golden Visa Group, underlines why Greece continues to stand out for GCC investors despite regulatory changes:

“Greece remains one of the most compelling residency destinations for GCC investors. Full Schengen access, no minimum stay requirement, family inclusion, and tangible real estate ownership create a rare balance of lifestyle, mobility, and asset security. The opportunity still exists, but today, success depends entirely on choosing the right structure.”

Compared to other European programs, Greece continues to offer a competitive entry point, provided investments are structured in full alignment with the new regulatory framework.

€250,000 projects fully aligned with the post-2024 framework

GVG operates as a developer-led platform that removes uncertainty from the Greek Golden Visa process at a time when regulatory complexity has reached unprecedented levels. By focusing exclusively on €250,000 projects that are fully aligned with the post-2024 framework, GVG offers investors direct access to developments that are correctly structured from the ground up.

Each project is built on a clear and compliant legal foundation, with the appropriate permitting, zoning, and usage classification already secured. This allows investors to move forward with confidence, knowing that timelines are realistic, delivery is predictable, and the investment has been designed to withstand regulatory scrutiny.

“By eliminating dependency on third-party sellers and fragmented intermediaries, we maintain full control over the development and compliance process, said Philip. “This integrated approach significantly reduces risk and has made GVG a preferred partner for GCC investors seeking transparency, accountability, and long-term security in Greece.”

€250,000 threshold remains for conversion projects

As of September 2024, Greece introduced higher investment thresholds of €400,000 and €800,000 across key regions. However, the government preserved the €250,000 threshold exclusively for specific conversion projects supporting urban regeneration subject to strict legal and development criteria.

“The €250,000 option still exists, but many offers marketed at this level no longer qualify,” he explained. “We are seeing investors exposed to serious risks because deals look compliant on paper but fail during the residency approval stage.”

Unit size and market value are critical

GVG warns investors against incorrectly structured projects, which can result in application rejection, frozen capital, or prolonged legal disputes.

“A critical but often overlooked issue is unit size and market value. While conversion projects allow flexibility in apartment size, some developers exploit this by selling extremely small units at inflated prices,” he commented. “At GVG, we do not sell tiny apartments. All our units range from 40 to 89 sqm, ensuring real market value, long-term sustainability, and alignment with the spirit of the program.”

At IREX Dubai 2026, Golden Visa Group will present its fully compliant €250,000 projects, offering investors and partners direct access to expert insight, project details, and personalized strategy sessions.

