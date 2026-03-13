Manama – Standard Chartered Bahrain has confirmed that its operations across the Kingdom remain fully functional and continue to run at full capacity. The Bank reaffirmed its ability to deliver seamless banking and financial services through both its branch network and digital platforms, ensuring that clients’ needs are met without interruption and that service continuity is maintained at all times.

Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO of Standard Chartered Bahrain, said: “The Bank remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted access to banking services for its clients and continues to operate with robust business continuity arrangements in place. These measures are supported by strong operational resilience, advanced digital capabilities and well-established contingency planning.”

Dr. Klink further added: “Bahrain remains a strategic market for Standard Chartered, and the Kingdom’s financial sector is resilient and well-prepared, supported by the strong regulatory oversight of the Central Bank of Bahrain and a highly robust financial infrastructure. We are steadfast in supporting our clients and contributing to Bahrain’s dynamic financial ecosystem, which continues to demonstrate stability and strength even amid wider regional developments.”

