Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. has paid the third semi-annual coupon of its Qatari Riyal-denominated Sukuk (first tranche), at an annual profit rate of 8.75%.

The first tranche, part of the company’s broader Sukuk program valued at QAR 3.4 billion and listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market, was issued in August 2024.

The issuance attracted a diverse pool of institutional investors including banks, insurance companies, and asset managers, with strong interest from both government-affiliated and private institutions. This demand reflects growing investor confidence in Estithmar Holding’s ability to deliver sustained value to stakeholders.

Estithmar Holding was recently included in the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index, in Qatar’s Mid-Cap segment, following FTSE Russell’s latest semi-annual review. This inclusion is aligned with the company’s consistently strong financial and operational performance over the past three years. Most recently, Estithmar Holding reported a net profit of QAR 938 million (USD 257 million) for the full year 2025, marking a 122% increase YoY.

The company's regional and international expansion strategy continues to underpin its growth trajectory. Estithmar Holding’s operations now span 10 countries, with a diversified portfolio that includes Healthcare projects in Qatar, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, Services sector expansions in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and the Maldives, Real estate development and tourism investments in Qatar, Iraq, and the Maldives and Specialized contracting operations in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria and Syria.