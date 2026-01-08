Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, will demonstrate the latest innovations in unified physical security at Intersec 2026, taking place 12 to 14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

As organizations across the Middle East continue to modernize and scale security operations across expanding urban, commercial, and critical infrastructure environments, physical security is increasingly being treated as a strategic function, one that supports better collaboration, stronger operational awareness, and more informed decision making.

This shift is reinforced by findings from the Genetec 2026 State of Physical Security Report, the company’s sixth annual report, based on insights from more than 7,300 physical security professionals worldwide, which shows modernization is accelerating as demand for unified systems grows. More than 70% of respondents report using unified or integrated systems, while 60% say their main motivation for replacing legacy technology is to integrate new capabilities, with 51% citing access to new features as another key driver.

The report also highlights rising expectations around vendor trust and long term partnership, with 73% of end users saying vendor viability and stability is a key factor when evaluating solutions. At the same time, interest in AI continues to grow. AI has now emerged as a top project priority for 2026, and interest in adopting AI has more than doubled among end users since last year’s report.

At Intersec 2026, Genetec will showcase a suite of innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of the Middle East region, supporting rapid infrastructure expansion and smart city ambitions, while helping address complex security challenges such as safeguarding critical assets, including oil and gas facilities, urban mega projects, and tourism hubs.

Security Center SaaS, expanded capabilities including intrusion management, plus new Cloudlink™ 210

At Intersec 2026, visitors will be able to see firsthand demonstrations of the latest version of Security Center SaaS, including the addition of intrusion management, alongside the Genetec Cloudlink™ 210 appliance. Built to support evolving operational and infrastructure needs, the Genetec approach enables organizations to modernize at their own pace, while maintaining the flexibility to adopt cloud, on premises, or hybrid models based on workload and policy requirements.

Advancements in AI powered analytics, vehicle intelligence, and Security Center 5.13

Genetec will also showcase advancements across AI powered analytics, cloud managed security solutions, advanced vehicle intelligence, and new enhancements within Genetec Security Center 5.13, helping organizations strengthen operational awareness, speed up investigations, and improve response in complex, high demand environments.

“Intersec is a key platform for connecting with the region’s decision makers and partners, and for leading the conversation on building safer and smarter cities,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Genetec Inc. “As the industry shifts toward greater intelligence, integration and resilience, we remain focused on delivering unified solutions that help organizations modernize with confidence, whether they choose cloud, on premises, or hybrid deployments, and realize practical value from innovation such as AI.”

To learn more about Genetec, visit the team at Intersec 2026 (DWTC) - Sheikh Saeed Hall, stand S1-D18. To download the full copy of the report, 2026 State of Physical Security Report, please visit 2026 Genetec State of Physical Security Report

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on a unified, open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

