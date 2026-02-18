Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam met Kenyan President William Ruto during an official visit to Kenya to advance strategic cooperation in water management, security, investment and regional stability, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.

During the meeting, Abdelatty delivered a written message from Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to President Ruto, expressing Egypt’s appreciation for bilateral relations and underscoring the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership. The upgrade followed the Cairo Declaration signed during Ruto’s visit to Cairo in January 2025.

Abdelatty said Egypt looks forward to convening the eighth session of the Egyptian-Kenyan Joint Committee later this year in Cairo. The session is expected to focus on defence, counter-terrorism, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, water resources and infrastructure, as well as expanding Egyptian investments in Kenya.

He added that Cairo is keen to strengthen economic cooperation in agriculture, agro-industry, livestock, fisheries and pharmaceuticals, while encouraging greater participation by the Egyptian private sector in development projects, transport infrastructure and logistics hubs.

On Nile water security, Abdelatty stressed the importance of cooperation among Nile Basin countries based on mutual benefit and consensus. He reiterated Egypt’s opposition to unilateral measures and its support for consultative frameworks grounded in international water law.

Sewilam said Egypt stands ready to expand technical cooperation with Kenya in groundwater drilling, rainwater harvesting dams, modern irrigation systems and capacity-building programmes. He also expressed Cairo’s support for Kenya’s efforts to enhance water infrastructure and climate resilience.

The minister further revealed that Egypt has proposed a financing mechanism initially valued at $100m to fund feasibility studies and support the implementation of dam projects in southern Nile Basin countries.

President Ruto, according to the statement, praised Egypt’s role in promoting stability in Africa and the Middle East and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in line with the longstanding ties between the two nations.

