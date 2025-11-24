Mountain View Saudi Arabia announced a series of strategic agreements with financial and construction partners during its second consecutive participation at Cityscape Saudi Arabia 2025.

The company signed a partnership with Riyad Bank to provide innovative off-plan financing solutions for residential units across its projects in Saudi Arabia.

It also entered into a strategic collaboration with Riyad Capital to launch a 1.7 billion Saudi riyals ($453 million) development fund for the One Mountain View project in northeast Riyadh - the company’s first fully integrated villa community in the Kingdom.

Mountain View Saudi Arabia further signed agreements with Al Fanar, Al Mousa Group, and Al Hatmiya Engineering Consultants to execute construction works for the One Mountain View and Hayat Mountain View projects.

Mountain View Saudi Arabia is a Saudi-focussed real estate development platform launched by Egyptian developer Mountain View with partners from the Kingdom. According to a September 2024 report by Egyptian real estate news portal Invest Fate, Mountain View foray into the Kingdom was marked by land acquisition in Riyadh in partnership with Maya Real Estate Development and Al Saedan Real Estate.

In November 2022, Saudi newspaper Arab News had reported that Mountain View had signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Alesayi Group to form a joint venture focussed on construction and real estate development in the Kingdom.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

