Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have purchased residential units at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, within Red Sea International.

The homes form part of the Red Sea Residences, located on private islands around 26 kilometers from the mainlandand accessible only by boat or seaplane.

Nujuma features 19 fully independent luxury villas, designed to offer privacy, exclusivity, and close contact with nature.

A private retreat for family time

Ronaldo said the couple felt an immediate connection to the destination.

“The Red Sea destination is truly exceptional in every sense of the word,” he said.

“From our very first visit, Georgina and I felt a deep connection with this island and its breathtaking natural beauty. It’s a place where we find peace and tranquility.”

By owning a home at Nujuma, he added, the family can enjoy complete privacy and comfort whenever they choose to visit.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez acquired two villas — a three-bedroom home for family use and a two-bedroom villa — and were among the earliest owners at the resort.

The couple have been visiting the destination since its first resorts opened in 2023 and continue to explore additional investment opportunities within the project.

Luxury anchored in sustainability

John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea International, said the decision reflects the destination’s unique positioning.

“We are delighted to welcome Cristiano and Georgina to the Red Sea Residences community,” he said, noting the blend of luxury, nature, privacy, and adventure.

The destination is designed to achieve a net positive environmental impact of 30% by 2040, with initiatives that enrich coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds, and native habitats.

All Red Sea and AMAALA destinations, including residential facilities, are powered by 100% renewable energy.

A fast-growing global destination

The Red Sea destination currently hosts guests across nine luxury hotels, with Shura Island — its central hub — preparing to open the first of 11 planned resorts, alongside a championship golf course, dining venues, retail, and cultural facilities.

The Red Sea International Airport offers direct connections to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Doha, and Milan, placing the destination within three hours of 250 million people and eight hours of 85% of the world’s population.

As a flagship project under Vision 2030, the development continues to attract global attention from high-profile visitors and investors seeking exclusive living aligned with environmental responsibility.

