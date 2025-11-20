Riyad Capital, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest asset managers, has launched a 1.7 billion Saudi riyals ($453 million) residential development fund in partnership with Mountain View KSA to develop ONE Mountain View, a semi-gated housing community in Riyadh’s Al Rimal district.

The project will cover more than 152,000 square metres (sqm) and deliver over 500 residential units with extensive green and landscaped areas, and a community centre, The Lighthouse, a statement issued by Riyad Capital said.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

