Rangel Logistics Solutions, a Portugal-based, family-owned international logistics company, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Africa’s growth under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The company, which entered the South African market in 2020, is investing an additional €6m (R125.6m) to expand its presence with a new warehouse in South Africa.

Source: Supplied

Tiago Pocinho, Rangel country manager, says the company takes its commitment to Africa seriously.

Strategic expansion and job creation

Covering an area of 10,000 m² near OR Tambo International Airport, the new warehouse will serve as a central hub for Rangel's expanding contract logistics offering.

This facility also provides bonded storage, divided into an OS Bond Store (operating store) for goods storage up to 24 months and an SOS Bond Store (special operating store) for storage up to six months, as well as cross-docking services. During their stay in the bonded warehouse, goods are exempt from duties and charges, payable only upon release for final destination.

In addition to this investment, the logistics company will also open a new office in Nakop, on the Namibian border, which will augment its current presence in Zambia and Tanzania.

The new warehouse is expected to create at least 160 new jobs, with CEO Nuno Rangel anticipating further growth in line with the contract logistics gains.

Since entering South Africa, Rangel’s primary focus has been on transportation and cross-border logistics as it sought to establish a presence at key border points. Having succeeded in this aim, the company is now strengthening its footprint in the logistics sector.

Leveraging AfCFTA and strengthening regional trade links

The warehouse enhances Rangel’s South Africa's logistical capabilities while facilitating trade between neighbouring markets such as Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"Today, we are becoming a benchmark in transport for the mining sector in the main logistics corridors of the SADC region, from the DRC to the main ports - Durban, Beira, Walvis Bay and Dar es Salaam - carrying out highly demanding and complex operations, especially in the transport of copper (cathods, concentrate, blyster) cobalt hidroxyde and zinc," adds Nuno Rangel.

Since 2020, Rangel has opened four offices on the main South African borders and expanded its presence to Zambia (2021) and Tanzania (2022), bringing the total investment in the three countries to €7M. In total, the international operation represents around 20% of the company's turnover, with South Africa accounting for 8% of that volume.

Rangel says: "We want to be an African company and not only help connect the Southern African Development Community to Europe, but also facilitate trade among African countries."

Rangel, which was founded in 1980 by Eduardo Rangel, Nuno’s father, invested in South Africa after Whitey Basson, South African businessman and former Shoprite CEO, inspired Nuno Rangel to examine the country’s potential, Nuno Rangel said.

Addressing guests at the stylish event attended by diplomats from Portugal and Botswana, including the Portuguese Ambassador to South Africa, Basson said Shoprite’s growth across Africa was partially the result of it having good logistics capabilities.

Basson also points to Africa’s vast potential. The continent is anticipated to see gross domestic product growth of 4% by 2026, according to United Nations figures, with the AfCFTA set to play an important role in this expansion.

His Excellency Carlos Costa Neves, the Portuguese Ambassador to South Africa, wished the company great success. “We are safe in the hands of Rangel,” he says.

The bonded warehouse offers operating bond space for goods storage for up to two years, as well as a special operating storage that enables goods housing for up to six months.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).