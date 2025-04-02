Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has approved the operation of domestic flights to Dhofar Governorate by external companies during peak summer and winter seasons. This initiative aims to address the increasing demand for air travel to Salalah, a popular destination within Dhofar.

Specifically, the CAA is seeking proposals from national and international airlines, charter operators, and leasing companies to provide flight services on the following routes:

Muscat-Salalah

Sohar-Salalah

These services are required during the following peak periods:

Summer Peak: 1st July 2025 to 31st August 2025

Winter Peak: 1st December 2025 to 31st January 2026

