Qatar Rail has announced that the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram recorded a total ridership of more than 1.8 million passengers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

In a social media post on X plaform, Qatar Rail highlighted the seamless and safe operation of its networks throughout the holiday period.

According to Qatar Rail, the total ridership during this peak period was 1,810,000. While Doha Metro alone served 1,700,000 passengers, the Lusail Tram carried 110,000 passengers. The busiest stations during this period were Legtaifiya, DECC, and Al Aziziyah, which saw a high volume of passengers.

Qatar Rail remains dedicated to innovation and ensuring a smooth, comfortable travel experience for all passengers, every day.

