Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit 9.4% in March 2025, compared to 10% in February, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data showed.

The monthly core CPI inflation registered 0.9% last March, lower than 1.4% during the same month of 2024 and 1.6% in February 2025.

The monthly urban headline CPI inflation reached 1.6% last month, compared with 1% in February 2024 and 1.4% in February 2025.

As for the annual urban headline CPI inflation, it recorded 13.6% in March 2025, versus 12.8% last February, the CBE data highlighted.

On April 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data revealed that Egypt's annual headline inflation recorded 13.1% in March 2025, compared to 12.5% in February

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).