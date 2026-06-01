The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has advised UAE nationals and residents against travel to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan unless absolutely necessary in light of the evolving public health situation related to ebola virus disease (EVD).

As part of the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and safety of its citizens abroad, the ministry underscores the importance of adhering to all travel advisories and guidance it issues, and urges UAE nationals currently present in these countries to exercise the utmost caution, follow health and safety instructions issued by the local authorities, said a WAM news agency report.

They can register in the Twajudi service, and contact the Ministry in case of emergencies through the dedicated number for UAE nationals abroad: +97180024, the ministry said.