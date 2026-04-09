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Dubai's Integrated Economic Zones authority has launched set of economic measures to strengthen business resilience and empower partners, Dubai media office said on Thursday.
The Measures will apply to all companies across DIEZ’s three economic zones (Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity, according to the media office.
DIEZ will offer rental stability at renewal, with flexible monthly payment plans and no instalment fees.
The measures will also include selected administrative fees being waived, alongside the deferral of certain service fees.
The measures include the waiver of late licence renewal penalties.
(Reporting by Reuters)