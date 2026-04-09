Dubai's Integrated Economic ​Zones authority has ⁠launched set ‌of economic measures to ​strengthen business resilience and empower partners, ​Dubai media ​office said on Thursday.

The Measures will ⁠apply to all companies across DIEZ’s three economic zones (Dubai Airport ​Freezone, ‌Dubai Silicon Oasis, ⁠and ⁠Dubai CommerCity, according to the ​media ‌office.

DIEZ ⁠will offer rental stability at renewal, with flexible monthly payment plans and no instalment fees.

The measures will also ‌include selected administrative fees being waived, ⁠alongside the deferral ​of certain service fees.

The measures ​include the ‌waiver of ⁠late licence ​renewal penalties.

(Reporting by Reuters)