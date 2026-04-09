His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens and residents across the country to raise the UAE flag on homes, institutions, and buildings.

The call highlights a renewed focus on unity, national identity, and shared responsibility, and reinforces the role of the flag as a unifying symbol across society.

Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE had faced recent challenges with strong cohesion and emerged even more aligned and united across society, including both citizens and residents, and across public and private sectors.

H.H. Mohammed bin Rashid said, "The UAE faced recent challenges united and has come through them stronger and more cohesive. Everyone stood behind one flag ..The UAE flag reflects our strength and what we have built as a country. I invite everyone to raise it across homes and workplaces.

"We take pride in our country, Our president, our Armed Forces, our economy, and all citizens and residents who move this country forward every day."

He concluded, "Let the flag be raised across every home and every building. It reflects unity and a shared sense of belonging across."

The initiative reinforces the importance of national identity and shared values, and recognises the contribution of individuals and institutions across the country, including frontline teams and all those who support its continued development.

It also highlights that raising the flag is a collective act that reflects cohesion across society and reinforces a shared sense of belonging.