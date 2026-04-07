Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office has anticipated above-average temperatures and generally higher-than-normal rainfall across much of the Sultanate of Oman during April 2026, according to its latest seasonal weather bulletin.

In its April 2026 bulletin, the authority indicated that temperatures are expected to exceed the average in most parts of Oman, with warmer conditions likely to persist into the following months. The outlook for May and June also points to continued above-normal temperatures nationwide, signalling an early intensification of summer heat conditions.

On rainfall, the authority noted that April is likely to witness higher-than-average precipitation across Oman.

For May, rainfall is expected to range around to slightly above the seasonal average, with chances of enhanced precipitation in some areas.

However, the forecast for June suggests a shift, with rainfall expected to hover around average levels overall, while parts of the northern governorates may still record above-average rainfall. In contrast, projections indicate below-average rainfall along eastern and southern eastern coastal parts of the Sultanate of Oman.

The authority stressed that these seasonal bulletins serve as early indicators of general weather trends over extended periods, and do not replace short- and medium-term forecasts. It urged the public to continue following regular weather updates for more precise and timely information.

The seasonal forecasts forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness and awareness, particularly as Oman transitions into the warmer months, which are often associated with convective activity and localized weather fluctuations.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

