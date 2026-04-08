Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority has issued a formal statement regarding the anticipated weather conditions affecting the Sultanate of Oman from Thursday, April 9, until Sunday, April 12. According to the latest analysis from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, the nation is expected to be influenced by a low-pressure system with a limited impact. During this period, cloud cover is projected to increase across the majority of the northern governorates, bringing chances of scattered light to moderate rainfall that may occasionally turn thundery.

While the overall impact level remains low, several associated weather phenomena are expected. Residents should anticipate increased wind activity and rising dust or sand in certain areas. Furthermore, sea states may become rough with higher wave heights, and there is a possibility of flow in reefs and some wadis.