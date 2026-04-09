RIYADH — The Industrial Production Index in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of 8.9 percent during the month of February 2026 compared to the same month of the previous year.

This was driven by growth in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and water supply, as well as sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities. However, the index decreased by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, according to the Industrial Production Index for February 2026, released on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Regarding sub-indicators, the mining and quarrying sub-index recorded an annual increase of 13 percent and this was attributed to an increase in the Kingdom's oil production to 10.1 million barrels per day, compared to 8.9 million barrels per day in February 2025. The sub-index for mining and quarrying activity increased by 0.1percent on a monthly basis.

The sub-index for manufacturing activity also rose year-on-year by 3.6 percent, supported by a 5.2 percent increase in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, and a 4.5 percent rise in the production of chemicals and chemical products. On a monthly basis, preliminary results indicate a 0.2 percent decline in manufacturing activity, impacted by a 0.8 percent decrease in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, and a 1.4 percent decrease in the production of chemicals and chemical products.

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities decreased by 3.7 percent while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities increased by 8.1 percent compared to February 2025. Compared to January 2026, the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities decreased by 3.9 percent and the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities decreased by 4.1 percent.

As for the main economic activities, the results showed that the oil activities index increased by 11.5 percent in February 2026 compared to the same month of the previous year, while the non-oil activities index rose by 2.4 percent on an annual basis. Conversely, the index for oil activities decreased by 0.1 percent and the index for non-oil activities decreased by 0.4 percent compared to January 2026.

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