RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) decreased by 14.1% YoY in March 2026, driven by declines in mining and quarrying and manufacturing activity, according to results by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Mining and quarrying activity recorded the sharpest decline, falling 22.2 percent compared to March 2025, while manufacturing activity decreased by 4.7 percent, affected by an 11.6 percent drop in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products and a 4.5 percent decline in chemicals and chemical products.

Oil activities fell by 20 percent YoY in March 2026, while non-oil activities remained broadly stable compared to the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, the IPI declined by 22.3 percent from February 2026, as mining and quarrying fell by 36 percent and manufacturing decreased by 0.7 percent. Oil activities also fell by 30.8 percent, while non-oil activities rose by 1.4 percent.

Despite the overall decline, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activity increased by 10.1 percent YoY while water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities rose by 1.1 percent. Basic metals manufacturing also recorded a 9 percent annual increase.

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