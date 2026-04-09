Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority has issued a weather report for the evening of Thursday, April 9, regarding conditions in the northern governorates. The forecast indicates that while the overall impact is classified as low, there is a probability of cloud flow and formation. This atmospheric activity is expected to bring isolated rain showers, which may become thundery at times.

In addition to the precipitation, the evening weather will be accompanied by specific environmental phenomena. These include increased wind activity and a rise in sea wave heights. Furthermore, the report notes the potential for flowing wadis and the presence of rising dust and sand across affected areas.