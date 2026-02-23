PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand edged up on Friday after the release of a higher-than-expected December U.S. inflation reading while investors also watched rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran.
At 1444 GMT the rand traded at 16.08 against the dollar , roughly up 0.4% on Thursday close, after trading flat in the early session.
The greenback was muted against a basket of currencies as the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.4% in December, on a month-over-month basis, compared to economists' estimate of a 0.3% rise.
The rand often takes cues from global drivers such as U.S. policy and economic data.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that it must reach a deal over its nuclear programme or "bad things" will happen, and appeared to set a 10-day deadline before the U.S. might take action.
"The U.S.'s posture towards Iran has some investors spooked that it may impact oil production, and Brent crude oil prices touched $72.0 p/b overnight," said ETM Analytics in a note.
"The implication is that it could keep inflationary pressures elevated and affect interest rates which in turn, would negatively impact stock markets," the note added.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was last up 1.3%.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was firm, with the yield falling 4 basis points to 7.995%.