The Nigerian naira has continued to strengthen against the United States (US) dollar, appreciating to a Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,344.4158 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Tuesday,17th March, 2026.

According to data shared on the CBN’s official platform, the naira traded at the NFEM rate of N1,344.4158 per dollar and closed at N1,345 per dollar.

Tribune Online earlier reports that the Naira opened this week’s trading stronger on Monday, 16th March, 2026, when it traded at the NFEM rate of N1,357.7697 per dollar.

With the Nigerian currency opening with N1,344.4158 against the US Dollar, the Naira further appreciated by at least N13.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar exchange rate remained the same for buying and selling rates respectively.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, 17th March, 2026, was N1,410 per dollar for the buying rate and N1,420 per dollar for the selling rate.

Market Summary

NFEM rate —N1,344.4158 /$

Black market (Buying and selling rates) — N1,410— N1,420

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