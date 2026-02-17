Abu Dhabi Customs recorded a 9.4 per cent increase in customs transactions conducted via digital platforms in 2025 compared to 2024, while customs clearance transactions accounted for 30.6 per cent of the total, reflecting a rise of 6.6 per cent.

Customer satisfaction with its services delivered through the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Services Platform TAMM reached 97.1 per cent, compared to 94.7 per cent in the previous year.

In the same context, the Service Quality Index rose to 93.9 per cent in 2025, up from 88 per cent in 2024, while the Customer Experience Index recorded 92.5 per cent, compared to 87.3 per cent. The Customer Effort Index on the TAMM platform declined to 2.25, compared to 2.54.

Digital services contributed to eliminating 6.2 million in-person visits in 2025, while total financial savings for customers amounted to approximately AED850.3 million. This reflects the level of progress achieved in developing the customer journey and enhancing procedural efficiency, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Programme, and contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading destination in government customer experience.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that the growth achieved in digital customs transactions and the enhancement of customer experience during 2025 reflect the success of Abu Dhabi Customs’ strategy in developing an integrated digital services ecosystem based on artificial intelligence tools and advanced technologies. The strategy adopts an approach that places customers and the business sector at the heart of the customs process, supports trade movement and supply chains in accordance with global best practices, aligns with the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi Government in digital leadership, and contributes to supporting the emirate’s competitiveness while reinforcing its position as a global hub for trade and logistics services.

Al Mansoori emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to deploy the latest digital technologies and pursue ongoing development in cooperation with strategic partners, in implementation of the visionary leadership’s directives, to ensure the delivery of high-efficiency services that support the national economy and achieve sustainable development objectives.